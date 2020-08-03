Father arrested in fatal stabbing of young Madison girl

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Madison police have confirmed the man in custody for the fatal stabbing of a 13-year-old girl in Madison is her father. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim as Addrianna Christianson. She was killed at a southwest side home last Thursday night and another person was injured. Forty-four-year-old Travis Christianson has been booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of first-degree homicide and first-degree attempted homicide. Officers arrested Christianson at the scene. The person who was injured, who has not been identified, has been released from the hospital.