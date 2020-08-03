WEtv to honor Tamar Braxton’s request to end future work

LOS ANGELES (AP) — WEtv says it will honor Tamar Braxton’s request to end future work together, but the network expects to premiere the singer’s reality show next month. The network wished Braxton “nothing but the best” in a statement Monday. Her reality series called “Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!” was expected to premiere last week but has been postponed to Sept. 10. Police confirm that they responded to a medical emergency July 16 at the downtown Los Angeles high rise that Braxton calls home. Braxton wrote about her career demands on the reality series being “excessive and unfair” in a recent social media post. She did not provide details about her hospitalization. A representative for Braxton had no comment.