Zimbabwe continues arrests of critics, says opposition party

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwean rights groups say the military and police are arresting scores of opposition members and activists after authorities thwarted an anti-government protest last week. Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights said that more than 60 people have been arrested so far in the continuing clampdown. The group is providing lawyers for those arrested. Zimbabwe’s main opposition party, the MDC Alliance, says dozens of its officials have been arrested or have gone into hiding. Opposition spokesman Tendai Biti said that if state agents do not find the person they want to arrest, they often vandalize their homes and harass their relatives. Human rights groups accuse President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government of clamping down on dissent under the guise of enforcing anti-COVID-19 lockdown rules.