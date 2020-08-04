5 Things to Know for Today

Here are a few things to know about the day’s news from The Associated Press. Hurricane Isaias sets off flooding and sparks multiple home fires in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, before being downgraded to a tropical storm. Housing advocates fear that they could see a wave of evictions in the coming months, as states end moratoriums put in place during the coronavirus pandemic. From Iceland to Britain and many places in between, U.S. ambassadors are pushing the limits, infuriating career diplomats who work under them and irritating host governments.