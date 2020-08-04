A glance at Sri Lanka and its parliamentary elections

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankans are voting in parliamentary elections Wednesday that are expected to strengthen President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s grip on power. His party has campaigned for a strong government that will enable Rajapaksa to fulfill his presidential election pledges. Parts of the party are also calling for a two-thirds majority in Parliament so it can amend the constitution. The opposition party has focused on providing relief to those undergoing economic hardships because of the pandemic. The polling will take place with coronavirus health measures in place, including social distancing. Sri Lanka has largely contained the spread of the virus with about 2,800 cases.