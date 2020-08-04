Albania transfers IS terror cell suspect to Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Prosecutors say Albania has transferred to Germany a Tajik man accused of being part of a cell of the Islamic State group that allegedly planned to attack U.S. military facilities in Germany. The suspect was arrested on his arrival at Frankfurt airport on Monday. Four other Tajiks were arrested in Germany in mid-April and their alleged leader was taken into custody in March 2019. Prosecutors allege they joined in IS in January 2019 and founded a cell in Germany on the group’s instructions.