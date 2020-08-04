Anti-death penalty groups sue, say roadblocks impede speech

Anti-death penalty activists have asked a federal judge to order Indiana State Police to stop blocking roads to a prison where federal executions have resumed after a 17-year pause. A lawsuit filed on their behalf Tuesday says the roadblocks constitute unconstitutional no-protest zones and impede protesters’ free-speech rights. Hours before three July executions, troopers cut off public roads to the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute, Indiana. Four more executions are planned over the next two months as part of the Trump administration’s resumption of federal executions. The lawsuit filed in Indianapolis says blocked roads have forced activists to gather nearly 2 miles from the prison. It says that prevents the activists from mounting credible protests.