Australia: British-Australian woman in Iran prison ‘is well’

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s government says an ambassador has visited a British-Australian academic convicted of espionage then recently moved to a notorious Iranian prison and found her well. Kylie Moore-Gilbert was a Melbourne University lecturer on Middle Eastern studies when she was sent to Tehran’s Evin Prison in September 2018 and sentenced to 10 years. Concerns for her well-being escalated with news last week that she had been moved to Qarchak Prison east of Tehran. The Australian government says in a statement the ambassador to Iran visited her on Sunday and she “is well and has access to food, medical facilities and books.”