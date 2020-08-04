Belarus leader pledges allegiance to Russia despite rift

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Belarus’s authoritarian leader has vowed to maintain a close alliance with Russia while blasting the country for allegedly sending in military contractors with nefarious purposes as he campaigns for a sixth term in office. President Alexander Lukashenko said in a state-of-the-nation address ahead of Sunday’s election that Russia and Belarus will remain close allies “irrespective of who takes power.” While he spoke of preserving warm relations with Moscow, Lukashenko stood his ground Tuesday on the arrest of more than 30 Russian security contractors in Belarus last week on charges of planning to stage mass riots. Moscow has claimed the contractors were in Belarus after missing a connecting flight. Lukashenko rejected the explanation as a lie.