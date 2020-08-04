Ben Samuel shares lessons learned from ‘Dating Around’

NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Samuel says the internet attention he’s receiving after being on “Dating Around” has been overwhelming. Netflix’s “Dating Around” features a principle dater each episode who goes on five blind dates. The filming gives the illusion they all take place during one night as the dates cut back and forth through sleek editing. At the end of each episode, a person is chosen for a second date. The 36-year-old computer science professor says ”two people can be totally awesome, totally wonderful,” but things just don’t work out. He believes the show captured him in an authentic way. The second season of the Netflix show takes place in New Orleans.