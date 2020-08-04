Berríos, Twins win 5th in row, top Pirates after drone delay

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — José Berríos pitched six innings, Nelson Cruz had three hits and the Minnesota Twins beat Pittsburgh 7-3 for their fifth straight win. Minnesota improved to 9-2 for the second time in the team’s 60-year history. The other was 2001. The Pirates lost their fifth in a row and have baseball’s worst winning percentage at .182. The game was delayed for nine minutes in the fifth inning and players were pulled off the field when an unauthorized drone flew over center field at Target Field. A few pitchers in the bullpen threw balls at the drone but missed.