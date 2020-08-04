Crawford makes Nets debut, then leaves with hamstring injury

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Jamal Crawford made his Brooklyn debut and it ended quickly. Crawford hurt his left hamstring in the second quarter of the Nets’ game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday. Crawford had five points and three assists in six minutes off the bench. He got hurt while being guard by Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton, who appeared to step on Crawford’s foot. Crawford immediately started hopping, asked for a sub, went to the bench and the Nets didn’t need long to determine that his day was over.