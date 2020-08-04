Danish prince discharged after brain surgery in France

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Prince Joachim, the younger son of Queen Margrethe of Denmark, has been discharged after undergoing emergency surgery in France last month for a blood clot in his brain. The 51-year-old prince was admitted to the Toulouse University Hospital on July 24. Earlier the palace said doctors assessed that the risk of recurrence “is very small.” He is sixth in line to Denmark’s throne after his elder brother, Crown Prince Frederik, and his brother’s four children.