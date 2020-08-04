Evers: No plan to close schools, will let locals decide

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers says he has no secret plans to ban in-person instruction for Wisconsin's K-12 students this fall.

Republican lawmakers are worried that Evers is planning to order schools to close their doors and offer online instruction only as the coronavirus pandemic rages on. But the governor told reporters during a video conference Tuesday that he has no plans for such a move and he's leaving it up to local school districts to make their own decisions.

Senate Republican Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said he's still afraid Evers will cave to pressure from liberal groups and shut schools down.