DAKOTA, Minn. (WXOW) - Fire claims a home in Dakota Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly after 3 p.m., crews were sent to the home on River St. for the fire.

Crews including Dakota, Nodine, and La Crescent were on-hand to fight the fire, which consumed the home.

There's no word yet on any injuries.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

We'll also have live updates at 6 p.m.