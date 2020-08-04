Gunmen shoot up offices of Mexican newspaper, no injuries

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Unidentified assailants opened fire on the offices of a newspaper in the southern Mexico city of Iguala, where two days before a journalist for another outlet was killed along with a policeman protecting him. Prosecutors in the southern state of Guerrero said nobody was injured in Tuesday’s attack, which affected the facade of the newspaper’s offices. The newspaper Diario de Iguala said nobody was working at the offices because of the coronavirus lockdown. The paper said in a statement that it had been forced by economic circumstances to handle printing jobs for other papers, and stressed it wasn’t responsible for their editorial content.