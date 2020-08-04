 Skip to Content

Hiroshima survivors worry that world will forget

HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — Survivors of the U.S atomic bombing share a growing sense of urgency as Hiroshima marks its 75th anniversary on Thursday. They want younger generations to learn their lessons while they are still around. As a girl, Koko Kondo had a secret mission: Revenge against those who dropped the Aug. 6, 1945, atomic bomb. She has overcome her hatred, as well as humiliation and discrimination. Kondo now is a peace activist following in the footsteps of her father, Rev. Kiyoshi Tanimoto, one of six survivors featured in John Hersey’s book “Hiroshima.” 

Associated Press

