Judge sentences ex-MSU coach to jail in Nassar-related case

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A former Michigan State University head gymnastics coach has been sentenced to 90 days in jail for lying to police during an investigation into former Olympic and university sports doctor Larry Nassar. Sixty-five-year-old Kathie Klages was convicted in February of a felony and a misdemeanor for denying she knew of Nassar’s abuse prior to 2016 when survivors started to come forward. She also was sentenced Tuesday to 18 months of probation. Klages is the second person other than Nassar to be convicted of charges related to his serial molestation of young women and girls under the guise of medical treatment.