Key GOP senator backs food stamp boost in virus relief bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — A key Senate Republican said he supports an increase in the food stamp benefit as part of a huge coronavirus relief bill, adding that an agreement on that issue could lead to further overall progress on the legislation. The bill remains stalled despite days of Capitol negotiations. Senate Agriculture Committee Chair Pat Roberts said Tuesday that “you can make an argument that we need some kind of an increase” in food stamps and that he’s raised the topic with Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. All sides predict a long slog ahead despite the lapse of a $600-per-week expanded unemployment benefit at the end of July. Several more days of talks are expected.