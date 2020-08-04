Rep Ron Kind says more work needs to be done to preserve Mississippi’s infrastructure

La Crosse, WI (WXOW) --- Representative Ron Kind says there is no one-stop-fix for protecting the Mississippi River.

Ten years ago Kind authored legislation to protect what he refers to as a precious resource.



Tuesday, via video conference, Kind said his comprehensive plan was passed by the House and today the bill plays a critical role in preserving a local resource.



Kind also says the legislation allows agencies to monitor the river's resources and even track sediment and nutrient flows.

"That will be significant as far as our longer-term planning including flood mitigation planning and how we use the natural system within the river basin to control and contain floods and minimize the damage that occurs from time to time," said Kind.



The bill also establishes a national policy to allow dredged material to be used for construction. Kind says our area has a requirement to maintain a 12-foot navigational channel for the barges that come up and down

the Mississippi. Right now, there's nowhere to put the dredged material he said.



Kind says a collaborative effort is the only way to help guard the Mississippi against invasive species as well as prevent flooding.