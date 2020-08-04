Roc Nation partners with Brooklyn’s LIU to launch new school

NEW YORK (AP) — Jay-Z’s entertainment company is partnering with Brooklyn’s Long Island University to launch the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment. The new school will begin enrolling students for the fall 2021 semester, and 25% of the incoming class will receive Roc Nation Hope Scholarships. Hope Scholars will graduate without debt. Jay-Z launched Roc Nation in 2008 and the company has worked with some of the top players in music, including Rihanna, Alicia Keys, DJ Khaled, J. Cole, Shakira and Megan Thee Stallion. The Roc Nation school will offer undergraduate degrees in music, music technology, entrepreneurship and production, and sports management.