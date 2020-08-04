St. Louis prosecutor chided by Trump faces primary challenge

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The top prosecutor in St. Louis is facing a primary challenge after drawing criticism from President Donald Trump for filing charges against a couple who displayed guns at protesters marching near their home. Kim Gardner is the city’s first Black circuit attorney. She’s being challenged in the Democratic primary by Mary Pat Carl, who is white and once served as the city’s lead homicide prosecutor. The winner will be heavily favored in November. In 2018, Gardner charged then-Gov. Eric Greitens, a Republican, with felony invasion of privacy, accusing him of taking a compromising photo of a woman during an extramarital affair.