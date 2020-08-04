Two airlifted after SUV-Motorcycle crash in Monroe County

WYEVILLE, Wis. (WXOW) - The driver and rider on a motorcycle are airlifted from the scene of a crash late Tuesday morning near Wyeville northeast of Tomah in Monroe County.

It happened at 11:31 a.m. on Copper Road just north of Exodus Avenue.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle was southbound at a high rate of speed. It hit the back of a southbound Subaru Ascent that was turning left.

Both the passenger and driver of the motorcycle were airlifted by GundersenAir and Life Link III with possible life-threatening injuries according to the sheriff's office.

The people in the SUV suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office said they'll release the names of the people involved in the crash at a later time.