UN agency hails ‘historic first’ with child labor convention

GENEVA (AP) — The International Labor Organization has welcomed a global agreement to combat the worst forms of child labor as the first time all of its member states have ratified a convention — in a process that lasted 21 years. The 101-year-old agency that brings together governments, business and workers groups says ratification by Pacific archipelago Tonga formalized means all 187 members have ratified the convention. It was the fastest ratification of a convention at ILO. The accord aims to root out forms of child labor including slavery, sexual exploitation, the use of children in armed combat, or other “illicit or hazardous work.”