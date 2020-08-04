Warming trend for the week

Dry and cool so far this week…

High pressure has been inching its way into the area over the last day or so delivering cooler air and some sunshine for each afternoon. Highs reached into the lower to middle 70s for Tuesday afternoon.

Warming trend later this week…

Our weather pattern will shift toward warming for the rest of this week. We can expect highs to return to the 80s for Friday and the weekend.

T-storm chances increase…

Chances for rain will pick up starting Wednesday night and Thursday, though the better probability of more rain amounts will be during the weekend as humidity flows back into the Upper Midwest.

Pollen season continues…

Pollen and mold counts will be gradually increasing over the coming days..

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden