A few days of comfy weather left before small rain chances return

Winds switch

As the high pressure starts to push east, a southerly wind has tapped into the Upper Midwest. This will help temperatures to start warming. But under more cloud cover today and tomorrow temperatures will just flirt with the 80s. The wind switch will also help to bring in the chance for rainfall.

Slight rain chances

A few shortwaves will bring a chance for showers in South Dakota and Minnesota today. Then the leftover moisture will allow for light showers into our Thursday forecast. But when it comes to accumulations it will be under a tenth of an inch. So this will not help with the deficit we have for rainfall.

Into the weekend

Starting Friday, the heat and humidity ramp up. Temperatures will start to climb back into the 80s and even flirt with the 90s. Then dew points will also take a climb back to a sticky level for the weekend.

As for rain chances, it’s not an overly convincing pattern of a wash out. More dry weather is possible than wet weather. Saturday and Sunday will bring your evening storm chances. When it's not raining, there will be a good chance for the sunshine to make its appearance.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett