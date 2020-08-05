A shattered Beirut emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded

BEIRUT (AP) — Residents of Beirut —stunned, sleepless and stoic — emerged from the aftermath of a catastrophic explosion searching for missing relatives, bandaging their wounds and retrieving what’s left of their homes.

The sound of ambulance sirens and the shoveling of glass and rubble could be heard across the Lebanese capital.

Almost nothing was left untouched by the blast, which obliterated the port and send a tide of destruction through the city center.

The explosion appeared to have been caused by a fire at the port that ignited a stockpile of ammonium nitrate.

Many blamed it on decades of neglect by the nation's long-entrenched political class.

Experts and video footage suggest that fireworks and ammonium nitrate were the fuel that ignited a massive explosion that rocked the Lebanese capital of Beirut on Tuesday.

The scale of the damage, from the epicenter of the explosion at the port of Beirut to the windows blown out miles away, resembles other blasts involving the chemical compound commonly used as an agricultural fertilizer.

But the compound itself typically doesn’t detonate on its own and requires another ignition source. That likely came from a fire that engulfed what initially appeared to be fireworks stored at the port.