Aquinas Catholic Schools announce reopening plans

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Aquinas Catholic Schools will open their doors this fall and welcome students back into the classroom with some new precautions in place.

Kindergarten through eighth grade will return for in-person lessons, five days of the week. Students will be divide into cohorts of 18 that will stay together throughout the day. Students and faculty are also required to wear masks. Desks will be spaced six feet apart. Extra hand sanitizer will also be on hand.

High school students will return with a hybrid of in-person and virtual learning that will alternate throughout the week. They will also have these same precautions in place to help keep everyone safe. The school systems president said size played a huge role in their decisions for the 2020-2021 year.

"We've been able to be a little more flexible because of our size, so we surveyed our parents and 88 percent of them really desired an in-person educational experience for their kids this fall," said Ted Knutson, president of Aquinas Catholic Schools.

The whole school system has 980 students throughout five schools within the area. Knutson added that there will be an option for families that do not feel comfortable sending their kids back just yet.

"We do have an option any student, any family that's not ready to bring their student up here can stay home and start the year virtually," said Knutson.

Streaming classes will be available for those students. The first day of school is August 26.