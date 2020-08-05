Badgers, Big Ten release revised football schedule

Madison, Wis. (WXOW) The Big Ten is offering no guarantees there will be a full football season this fall but there is a schedule.

The conference releasing it's revised slate Wednesday.

Each team will play 10 games, all within the conference.

Wisconsin's season opener remains unchanged.

They'll play Indiana at home on Friday, September 4.

Other highlights include a road trip to Nebraska in week 3.

Minnesota comes to Madison in week 4.

There's also back to back road contest at Michigan on Halloween and at Iowa two weeks later.

One addition, a home game against Rutgers in the season finale.

The schedule consists of 6 divisional games and 4 crossover games.

The Badgers have yet to set a start date for camp but the big ten

Said teams can begin practices on Friday.

Each team has two bye weeks built in, so there's flexibility in case COVID-19 issues pop up.

The start of the season could be moved back as much as three weeks if needed too.

The Big Ten championship is set for December 5 but can be moved back as late as December 19 if need be.

UW has yet to determine how many, or if any, fans will be allowed at games.

For the complete Badgers football schedule, click here: https://uwbadgers.com/sports/football/schedule