California’s growing virus data collection headache

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California has stopped updating a list of counties facing more restrictions on businesses and schools after a technical problem in the state’s coronavirus testing database led to an undercount. Barbara Ferrer, Los Angeles County’s public health director, said Wednesday it isn’t clear how many cases have gone uncounted. State officials are no longer updating a list of 38 counties with higher infection rates. The loss of an unspecified amount of case data has hampered public health officials’ ability to follow up with those infected to attempt to limit the virus’s spread.