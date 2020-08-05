Ex-Trump adviser plans book on future of polarized America

WASHINGTON (AP) — A key witness in President Donald Trump’s impeachment inquiry is going to be sharing her views about the future of a polarized America. The New York-based Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Books & Media announced Wednesday it has acquired a book by ex-Trump adviser Fiona Hill. Hill was deputy assistant to the president and senior director for European and Russian affairs on the National Security Council at the White House. Hill’s book is titled “There Is Nothing for You Here: Opportunity in an Age of Decline.” It’s being released in the fall of 2021. Hill is a British-born coal miner’s daughter who became a U.S. citizen in 2002 and worked for Republican and Democratic administrations.