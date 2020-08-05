Fatal shooting is 42nd homicide in Minneapolis this year

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Ventura Village neighborhood. Police spokesman John Elder says officers responded to a report of shots fired about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday and found a man in his 30s who was suffering from gunshot wounds. He was not breathing and did not have a pulse. Officers performed CPR and the man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The suspect fled on foot before officers arrived. The death is the 42nd homicide in Minneapolis this year compared with 48 in all of last year.