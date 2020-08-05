Florida tops 500K virus cases as testing resumes after storm

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — State officials say Florida has surpassed 500,000 coronavirus cases as testing ramps up following a temporary shutdown of some sites because of Tropical Storm Isaias. A long line of cars waited outside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Wednesday morning for a coronavirus testing site to reopen after the storm. Florida reported 225 new virus deaths Wednesday, bringing its seven-day average in daily reported deaths to a high of 185, behind Texas with 197. The Florida Department of Health reported 5,409 new coronavirus cases Wednesday.