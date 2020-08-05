Great Rivers United Way Food Truck Fandango event starts tomorrow

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Great Rivers United Way will host its first-ever Food Truck Fandango on Thursday, August 6.

Proceeds will help the participating local restaurants, and a portion will benefit Great Rivers United Way and the over 20 nonprofits they help in the Coulee Region.

The restaurants taking part are Burger Fusion, Flathead Steve's, and Iguanas.

Great Rivers United Way staff said this program is a fun and safe way to enjoy local cuisine, along with helping others.

Details: Food Truck Fandango:

Location: Thurs., Aug. 6, 4 PM - 7 PM 333 N. Front St., La Crosse

Pre-sale tickets and curbside pick up are available.

Or you can text FOODTRUCK to 91999