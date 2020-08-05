 Skip to Content

House arrest of Colombia’s Uribe exposes post-peace tensions

New
3:05 pm National news from the Associated Press

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The rift over former Colombia President Álvaro Uribe, and the broader rift in Colombian society, flared in a country in pandemic lockdown after the ex-leader was placed under house arrest in an alleged witness tampering case. Uribe has denied any wrongdoing. The move against 68-year-old Uribe exposed the strain in a Latin American democracy divided over who should be held to account for alleged crimes tied to Colombia’s brutal history. It comes at a difficult moment for Colombia as it tries to contain the new coronavirus while enduring the harsh economic fallout of its monthslong lockdown.   

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content