Joint investigation leads to arrests in string of crimes

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Three area law enforcement agencies combined their forces to execute search warrants and charge two men involved in a recent string of thefts, vehicle entries, and burglaries.

Overnight last Monday, the La Crosse Police Department received ten calls for service on Hiawatha Island regarding stolen vehicles, thefts, and burglaries.

Investigators from all three departments were able to identify suspects and obtain a search warrant for 902 Caledonia St. Upon executing the warrant, investigators located and identified several items that were reported stolen during the wave of crimes.

The investigation solved a combined 16 cases between the Town of Campbell, City of Onalaska, City of La Crosse, and La Crosse County. Investigators also recovered four different stolen vehicles.

Two La Crosse men are being referred to the La Crosse County District Attorney's Office for charges.

21-year-old Tyler D. Peregrin and 24-year-old Bryce A. Benson have been charged with operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, burglary & party to the crime of burglary, entry to vehicle & party to entry to vehicle, theft, and possession of stolen property.

Investigators are continuing to examine recovered property and determine if the cases are related to the investigation. If you are a victim of a recent crime, contact La Crosse Police Investigator Tony DeLap. He can be reached at 608-789-7216.