Judge unsure if virus requires changes to Wisconsin election

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal judge questioned whether it would be right to order an easing of Wisconsin’s absentee voting regulations ahead of the November presidential election. Democrats and allied groups sued ahead of the state’s April election demanding that Judge William Conley ease absentee voting requirements as the pandemic began. The U.S. Supreme Court blocked them but the groups renewed their requests for November. Conley said during a hearing Wednesday that people know more about the virus now and he’s not sure he should take such substantial steps. Meanwhile, Gov. Tony Evers activated the National Guard to serve as poll workers for Tuesday’s state primary after election officials said they’re more than 900 workers short statewide.