Judge upholds corruption convictions of Lindberg, consultant

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A federal judge has upheld the convictions of two men found to be trying to bribe North Carolina’s top insurance regulator with political contributions so that scrutiny of a defendant’s businesses would be eased. A jury in March found Greg E. Lindberg and consultant John Gray guilty of conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud and bribery. U.S. District Judge Max Cogburn presided over the trial and denied Tuesday the defendants’ demands for acquittals or a new trial. They haven’t been sentenced. A third person indicted in the case last year was acquitted, while a fourth — ex-state GOP Chairman Robin Hayes — pleaded guilty.