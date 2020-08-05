Medford seniors looking for pen pals

MEDFORD, Wis. (WAOW) -- Our House Senior Living in Medford posted to Facebook on Monday, asking for new pen pals.

The post has been liked by hundreds of people and seen by thousands.

Aggie, who recently celebrated her 90th birthday, was surprised to hear the post garnered such a large reaction.

"Oh it's alright as long as I don't get swamped," she laughed.

She's preparing for a lot of letters, while Carol hopes for at least a few.

"I know how busy everybody is," she said. "People are busy and they say oh I think I'll do that but will they do it? We'll see."

If you're looking to right one of the residents, here is the address:

Our House Senior Living

{Resident’s Name}

1014 W. Broadway Ave.

Medford, WI 54451