Miller lifts Canucks over Wild, ties qualifying series at 1

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — J.T. Miller had a goal and an assist and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 to even their qualifying series at a win each. Tanner Pearson, Brock Boeser and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks, and Jacob Markstrom made 32 saves. Kevin Fiala had two goals and Luke Kunin scored for Minnesota. Alex Stalock made 24 stops. Game 3 is Thursday, when lower-seeded Minnesota will be the home team for the first time in the series. Matt Dumba continued to raise his right fist on the Wild’s bench through the pregame anthems to bring attention to racism and social injustice.