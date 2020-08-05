Not easy eating green: Herbivores most at extinction risk

A new study finds that one in four plant-eating animals is at risk for extinction. Wednesday’s study is counter to what scientists long thought. Conservationists had focused their extinction worries most on predators but the study found the risk considerably higher for herbivores. Researchers looked at more than 22,000 different animals with backbones and another 2,000 extinct species and found the critters that eat only plants tend to be more in trouble. These are creatures like rhinos and green sea turtles. The major causes of extinction, which are habitat loss, invasive species and climate change, seem to hit plant-eaters hardest.