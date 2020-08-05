Police: Chicago police officer shot, suspect in custody

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s police superintendent says a city police officer was shot and seriously wounded on the city’s West Side by a suspect who fired at officers from a third-floor window. Police Superintendent David Brown says officers responding to a domestic incident early Wednesday were on the ground outside a home speaking to the suspect when he began firing from the third floor, striking one officer in the leg. Police say that officer was hospitalized in serious condition with injuries not considered life-threatening. The male suspect is in custody and Brown says he is a felony gun offender. Brown says police did not return gunfire.