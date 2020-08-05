Report says pilot became disoriented in fatal Atlanta crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board says in a report that a Tennessee businessman who was flying a plane that crashed in Georgia in 2018 likely lost control after becoming disoriented in cloudy weather after taking off. Memphis businessman Wei Chen and three passengers were killed in the December 2018 plane crash in Atlanta. Chen was a Memphis resident and CEO of Sunshine, which distributes Chinese construction and industrial equipment. An experienced pilot who flew around the world in a single-engine airplane in 2011, Chen was at the controls of the Cessna 560 jet when it crashed on its way from Atlanta’s Fulton County Airport to Millington-Memphis Airport