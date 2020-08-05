‘Squad’ member Rashida Tlaib wins primary in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — “Squad” member Rashida Tlaib has easily won a challenge for her House seat in Michigan’s primary, in a rematch with the woman she narrowly defeated two years ago. Tlaib, one of the first two Muslim women in Congress, secured likely re-election to the 13th District in and around Detroit. Her opponent in Tuesday’s primary was Detroit City Council President President Brenda Jones, who lost by 1 percentage point in 2018 when the primary field was larger. Tlaib, a 44-year-old progressive with a national profile, will face an underdog Republican candidate in November.