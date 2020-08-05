Suspect tells German court he fired fatal shot at politician

BERLIN (AP) — A far-right extremist on trial for the murder of a regional politician whose death shocked Germany last year has acknowledged in court that he filed the fatal shot. Stephan Ernst made the admission in a statement by his lawyer to the Frankfurt state court on Wednesday. Ernst went on trial in mid-June for the killing of Walter Luebcke, who led the regional administration in the Kassel area of central Germany. Luebcke was shot on his porch on June 1, 2019, and died later that night. The 46-year-old Ernst is accused of murder, attempted murder, serious bodily harm and firearms offenses. There are no formal pleas in the German legal system.