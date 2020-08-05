The Latest: International aid heads to Beirut after blast

BEIRUT (AP) — International aid in the form of emergency workers and medical personnel is heading to Lebanon a day after a massive explosion devastated Beirut’s port, killing at least 100 people and wounding thousands. France says it is sending two planes with dozens of emergency workers, a mobile medical unit and 15 tons of aid. French President Emmanuel Macron’s office says the aid should allow for the treatment of some 500 victims. Jordan says a military field hospital including all necessary personnel will be dispatched. Egypt has opened a field hospital in Beirut to receive the wounded.