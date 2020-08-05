Russia warns Belarus will pay price for contractors’ arrests

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s security chief is warning Belarus that its arrest of dozens of Russian private security contractors will entail grave consequences for the ties between the two neighbors and allies. Authorities arrested 33 Russian contractors last week on charges of planning to stage mass riots ahead of the election in which President Alexander Lukashenko is seeking a sixth term. Russia has demanded the release of the contractors and said they were in Belarus because they missed a flight. Belarus has further irked Moscow by suggesting the contractors could be handed over to Ukraine. The deputy head of Russia’s Security Council accused the Belarusian leadership of making bilateral ties hostage to its campaign trick.