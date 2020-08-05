Virus lockdown shuts Kashmir year after autonomy is stripped

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Authorities are enforcing security restrictions in many parts of Indian-controlled Kashmir on the first anniversary of New Delhi’s decision to revoke the disputed region’s semi-autonomy. Officials lifted a curfew in the region’s main city of Srinagar overnight but say restrictions on public movement and commercial activities would continue because of the coronavirus pandemic. Still, government forces erected steel barricades and laid razor wire across many roads. Troops stopped residents at checkpoints only letting an odd vehicle or pedestrians pass. The move on August 5 last year set of public anger and economic ruin amid harsh security lockdowns in the region that has for decades witnessed violent insurgency and brutal Indian crackdown.