Voters encouraged “not to wait” to turn in mail-in ballots for the Wisconsin primary–copy

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW)- As the August 11th primary is approaching, the head of Wisconsin elections is encouraging voters "not to wait" to turn in mail-in ballots.

Already nearly 332,000 ballots out of the 821,000 requested ballots that have been turned in as of Monday. This number of ballots turned in thus far is 6 times as many as in the 2018 primary election and greater than the total number of ballots for the 2016 August primary election.

Voters will have until Thursday to request an absentee ballot and until 8 pm on August 11th to return their ballot, but are advised to do so before then.

Ginny Dankmeyer, the county clerk for La Crosse emphasized the importance of early absentee voting stating, "Get people registered ahead of time so when you go to the polls you’re not wasting your time in line trying to wait in line to vote. People get right through if you do intend to vote absentee go online right now and request your ballot for November election so that way you’ll get sent out to you as soon as it’s available so you’re no you’re not gonna be waiting until the last minute and worrying about whether you’re gonna get your ballot in time or whether it’s coming mailed it back in time"

It is almost important to note that when filling out your absentee ballot, ensure that the return envelope is properly sealed and witnessed and that the witness sign the envelope and provide their address. If a witness has not signed or provided their address the ballot will not be counted in the election.