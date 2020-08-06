8 more dead from COVID-19, 55 new hospitalizations

MADISON (WKOW) -- State officials say eight more people died and 55 were hospitalized for COVID-19 since yesterday.

The Department of Health Services reported 17,706 new test results, of which 839--or 4.7 percent--came back positive, according to the numbers released today.

The remaining tests, 95.3 percent returned negative results. However, a negative test only means the person tested did not have the disease at the time. They could still contract COVID-19.

Measuring the percentage of new cases returned in tests each day helps differentiate if increases in cases are due to greater spread or more testing, according to DHS.

The seven-day average continues to drop and is at 810 new cases per day, down from 887 a week ago.

DHS also listed eight new deaths, for a total of 978 people (1.7 percent of positive cases) killed by the disease.

The state reported 55 new hospitalizations. Wisconsin hospitals are currently treating 251 patients with COVID-19. Of those, 104 people are in intensive care units.

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 47,221, or 82 percent, are considered recovered.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

